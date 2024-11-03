Ohio Sheriff’s Lieutenant Vows Not to Protect Democrats

In a slew of social media posts, a veteran Ohio sheriff’s lieutenant said he would not protect those who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris—or those who identified as Democrat.

John Rodgers, a 20-year veteran of the Clark County sheriff’s office, posted on Facebook that he would not render aid to those who identify as Democrats, according to reporting by WHIO-TV.

According to the local station, Rogers wrote: “I am sorry. If you support the Democrat Party I will not help you.”

“The problem is that I know which of you supports the Democratic Party and I will not help you survive the end of days,” he added.

Other posts said that those who needed help would have to provide proof of who they voted for before being rendered aid.

The sheriff’s office immediately distanced themselves from the sentiment when confronted by WHIO, but wrote in a statement that Rodgers would be handed a written reprimand and remain on duty.

“It is understood that while these comments are highly inappropriate, they in no means reflect the Clark County Sheriff’s Office delivery of service to ALL our community and does not reflect the mission and values of the Sheriff’s Office,” the department said. “The community has a right to be upset over the actions of Lt. Rodgers and he, as well as the Sheriff’s Office in general, will have to work even harder to replenish the trust of members of our community.”

According to WHIO, who obtained an “investigative file” and communications within the office, Rodgers said he was prescribed sleep aids and that his ‘out of character’ actions were a “documented side effect.”

The department told the outlet that they apologize for his behavior and that Rodgers has received “received a written reprimand for a violation of the department’s social media policy and will remain on duty.”