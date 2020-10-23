Ohio Police Say Group Plotted to Arrest Gov. Mike DeWine for ‘Tyranny’
SIC SEMPER...SORT OF
Police in western Ohio have reportedly caught wind of a plan among an unspecified group of people to go to Gov. Mike DeWine’s home to arrest him for “tyranny.” Local news station WTOL reports that the Piqua Police Department received a report on Oct. 16 from a man who said he got a phone call from another man seeking to recruit him to arrest DeWine. The plan, which resembles an alleged kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier this month, apparently hit a wall after the man who received the call refused to join in and went to the police instead. It was not immediately clear what connection the man who reported the alleged recruitment effort had to the group he said reached out to him. But he reportedly told police he had previously submitted affidavits in an attempt to have DeWine charged with tyranny, though state authorities declined to accept them. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is now investigating the apparent recruitment bid. “For security reasons, the Patrol does not discuss the details of threats or safety issues involving the governor,” OHSP Lt. Craig Cvetan told local station WTOL.