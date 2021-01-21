CHEAT SHEET
Priest in Ohio Suspended, Faces Defrocking After Attending Capitol Riot
An Ohio priest might have to pray for his job after attending the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Father Mark Hodges, who has been a priest at St. Stephen the First Martyr Orthodox Church in Lima for about two decades, has since been suspended and faces a possible expulsion from the ministry, according to The Lima News. Hodges said he was just there to support President Trump, and did not participate in the riot, in which 5 people died. “It’s not about Trump vs. Biden, or Left vs Right, but is about free and fair elections. I honestly believe we have lost our democratic republic,” Hodges said of the rally, centered around trying to overturn the results of an election.