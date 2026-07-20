MAGA Rep.’s Drug Driving Lies Exposed

New details about a MAGA congressman’s alleged history of violence and domestic abuse have come to light.

A bitter custody battle between Rep. Max Miller and his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, has unearthed a trove of court filings filled with accusations of violent and erratic behavior against the Ohio lawmaker, Mother Jones reported.

The roughly 2,000 documents detail a closed investigation into Trump-endorsed Miller after his 2-year-old daughter landed in the emergency room, along with allegations of drug abuse, violence against multiple women, and even threats against his former father-in-law, Sen. Bernie Moreno. Miller, a former White House aide during Trump’s first term, has strenuously denied the allegations against him. The Daily Beast has reached out to Miller’s spokesperson for comment on the new claims.

U.S. Rep. Max Miller and his ex-partner Emily Moreno are locked in a bitter custody battle. MaxMillerOH/X

According to the court filings, law enforcement opened an investigation after Miller’s daughter broke her collarbone unexplainedly.

“The bruising surrounding the clavicle fracture made the injury suspicious,” an Ohio detective who summarized a Zoom meeting between another detective and a physician about the injury wrote. Later, a child protection specialist alleged the bruising resembled a “handprint,” according to Mother Jones.

Moreno, a Republican operative at the America First Policy Institute, told investigators that their 2-year-old daughter warned her that “Daddy’s house is scary,” the outlet reported.

In court documents obtained by TMZ in April, Moreno claimed that Miller “regularly speaks to me in an inappropriate, aggressive and demeaning manner, which is not in the best interest of our child.” MaxMillerOH/X

She has since sought changes to their custody arrangement, citing growing concerns about Miller’s “dangerous physical behavior” in their daughter’s presence.

Miller’s troubled past is not entirely new. After Trump endorsed him in 2021, Politico reported on the then-candidate’s history of violent incidents, including punching someone in high school, breaking a window at an apartment building, and driving under the influence in 2011.

At the time, Miller said he had consumed a few beers and was under the legal limit. Newly uncovered documents, however, show that he had MDMA, or ecstasy, as well as Klonopin, in his system when he crashed into a light pole.

The filings also revisit allegations that Miller faced expulsion from college over an alleged violent incident involving a female student, who told Mother Jones that the night became “one of the more traumatic nights of my life.”

Amid the former couple’s custody battle, Miller denied several allegations against him, according to court filings. He did not, however, deny that he was “expelled from college for an incident involving violence with a female student.” He did, however, dismiss the claim as “ridiculous” in a statement to the New York Post.

The latest court filings also detail what Moreno described as an ominous threat Miller made to Bernie Moreno amid the legal battle and domestic abuse allegations.

“I’m sick of this, you know I never hurt our daughter,” he wrote to the senator. “Take this however you want, everyone is going to get to know you better than your wife does,” Miller wrote, according to a text referenced in Emily Moreno’s motion for a restraining order. “Enjoy the ride brother, I wouldn’t have to do this if you could keep your lying daughter under control.”

Miller, who is running for reelection, has weathered a string of controversies this summer. In May, court filings obtained by the Daily Mail, along with interviews with three sources conducted by the outlet, alleged that the latest incident of domestic violence took place on Feb. 1. Moreno, 32, alleges Miller struck her during a custody exchange at his home, in full view of their daughter, leaving bruises on her arm, elbow, and torso.

The Bay Village Police Department confirmed to the Daily Beast that it responded to a report of child abuse that day and that the investigation remains open.

The allegations included threats against his former father-in-law, Sen. Bernie Moreno. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Daily Mail obtained photos showing redness and bruising on Moreno’s body after the alleged incident.

A spokesperson for Miller declined to comment. Miller previously highlighted to the New York Post a recording he had covertly made, allegedly from 2024, where Moreno acknowledges she was “misdiagnosed” with bipolar disorder.

“The audio is key,” Miller told The Post. “She doesn’t know we have that audio. She doesn’t know that we have her admitting to her being bipolar.”

At the time, Moreno’s lawyer told the Post: “Max Miller’s public meltdown has grown so erratic that he is now admitting to making private recordings of his closest family members without their knowledge and is laundering them to any reporter who will listen.”

In an earlier incident that Moreno alleges took place in June 2024, Miller allegedly threw a pot of boiling water at her, some of it striking her chest, while their daughter was present. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show redness on Moreno’s chest.

After separating in 2024, the pair finalized their divorce in June 2025 and agreed to share joint custody of their daughter. Miller is required to pay $2,500 per month in child support.

Miller married Moreno in 2022 at a ceremony at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. Trump was among the guests. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Miller is the grandson of businessman Samuel Henry Miller, a multimillionaire Cleveland real estate developer, and his grandmother previously ran for Congress. Moreno’s father, Bernie, 59, is a multimillionaire car dealer born in Colombia who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2024.

In a letter Miller reportedly wrote to Emily Moreno on the same day as the alleged boiling water incident, the congressman apologized for failing to protect her but did not admit to any abuse.

In the letter, reviewed by the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old calls himself worthless, says his guilt is “eating him alive,” and repeatedly tells Moreno that he loves her.