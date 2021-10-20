Jim Jordan: I ‘Don’t Recall’ Number of Times Trump and I Spoke on Jan. 6
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that he couldn’t recall “the number of times” he’d spoken with then-President Donald Trump on the day of the insurrection. Jordan floundered through his answer to the committee during a Wednesday meeting on potentially holding former top Trump aide Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for evading a congressional subpoena. “Of course I talked to the president,” Jordan said. “I talked to him that day. I’ve been clear about that. I don’t recall the number of times, but it’s not about me. I know you want to make it about that.”
As “somebody who was involved in a number of meetings in the lead-up to what happened on January 6th, involved in planning for January 6th,” Jordan may well be summoned as a material witness as the committee’s investigation into the Capitol riot continues, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), a panel member, said in July. Jordan, a stalwart Trump supporter, told Politico the next month that he had spoken to Trump “more than once” on Jan. 6, though whether those instances were before, during, or after the attack remains unclear.