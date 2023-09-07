Ohio School Board Member Gives Nazi Salute to Mock ‘Dictator’ President
‘SIEG HEIL’
An Ohio school board member decided it would be a good idea to mock the board’s president by giving him a Nazi salute on Tuesday. During a Tipp City school board meeting, board president Simon Patry got annoyed with board member Anne Zakkour for attempting to speak over him as he discussed current district projects. “I’m talking, do not interrupt me, do not make any noises or else I will—I will not tolerate it,” Patry says to Zakkour. “Oh,” Zakkour replies, before raising to her arm to give a Nazi salute and saying: “Sieg Heil.” “My reaction last night was symbolic and a sarcastic gesture of submission to a board officer acting as a dictator,” Zakkour told Dayton 24/7 Now. “Enough is enough!” Patry did not react to Zakkour’s gesture, but did resign at the end of the meeting. It’s not clear if his colleague’s offensive actions had anything to do with his decision.