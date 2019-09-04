CHEAT SHEET
Middle School Boys Hatched ‘Semen Plot,’ Fed Unknowing Teachers Bodily Fluid: Sheriff’s Office
A group of seven 14-year-old boys in Ohio allegedly hatched and carried out a plot to feed their middle-school teachers food laced with urine and semen, sheriff’s officials say. Three of the boys have since been charged in juvenile court with assault on a teacher, while the other four have been charged as complicit in the assault, which is said to have taken place in May at a school in the Columbus suburb of Powell. The grotesque delinquency reportedly was planned days in advance and involved multiple boys bringing their semen in plastic bags to school in order to put it in crepes the students would be making in class. One of the boys then allegedly gave his contaminated crepe to the teacher, who ate it, unaware of the contents.
Other boys in the group allegedly fed four different teachers chicken with barbecue sauce containing their urine. The food was later sent for testing during an investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, to confirm its contents. “I believe this is a form of ‘YouTube Flu’ where kids are influenced by dumb pranks they see YouTube ‘celebrities’ do—it is a game of getting views, clicks, and likes,” Brad Koffel, an attorney for four of the boys, told BuzzFeed News. The accused are set to be arraigned later this month.