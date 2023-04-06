Ohio Pol Who Falsely Said He Graduated From MIT Resigns From Committee

Read it at The Cleveland Plain Dealer
A state lawmaker in Ohio has resigned from the high-profile Higher Education Committee after a local newspaper uncovered that he lied about having graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Rep. David Dobos, a Republican who once headed up the Columbus Board of Education, did attend MIT at various times between 1973 and 1980 but never earned his diploma from the prestigious school, college officials told The Plain Dealer. House Speaker Jason Stephens called Dobbs’ false representations “disappointing news.”