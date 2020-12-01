GOP State Rep. Moves to Impeach Gov. Mike DeWine for COVID-19 Restrictions
DE-WHINING
An Ohio state representative filed articles of impeachment against Gov. Mike DeWine for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rep. John Becker, a fellow Republican, filed 12 articles of impeachment against DeWine on Monday, citing his mask mandates and orders to social distance to curtail the spread of the pandemic, according to the Dayton Daily News. Becker had previously moved to impeach DeWine in August. Ohio surpassed 5,000 hospitalizations from the disease on Monday, according to Cleveland.com, as some hospitals had to resort to borrowing ventilators. “I’d like for them to go in and talk to some nurses who are frontline nurses who are dealing with people who are dying,” DeWine said of Becker’s impeachment push at a Monday press conference. “At some point this foolishness needs to stop.”