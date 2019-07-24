CHEAT SHEET
PILING UP
Ohio State Sued by 30 More Former Students Over Sexual Abuse by Team Doctor
Thirty more former students at Ohio State University have filed a lawsuit against the school for allegedly failing to address allegations about sexual abuse by a former team doctor, Richard Strauss. The anonymous students, which include around a dozen former football players, filed the suit on Monday in U.S. District Court, The Columbus Dispatch reports. The filing brings the number of suits brought against the university regarding Strauss to at least seven, with nearly 160 plaintiffs in total. Monday’s complaint alleges Ohio State violated Title IX rules and says the school knew about Strauss’ “serial sexual assault” and did nothing to stop it. In May, it was revealed that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 men over a 20-year period. Strauss died by suicide in 2005.