Ohio Teen Who Killed Boyfriend in Intentional Car Crash Gets 15 to Life
‘HELL ON WHEELS’
An Ohio teenager convicted earlier this month of murdering her boyfriend and another 19-year-old by intentionally crashing her car into a brick building was sentenced Monday to a pair of concurrent 15 years-to-life stints in prison. Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, reached speeds of 100 miles per hour before the crash, which prosecutors said was ultimately a result of her toxic relationship with 20-year-old Dominic Russo. Shirilla, who was dubbed “hell on wheels” following the incident, did not testify but did speak on her own behalf during Monday’s hearing, saying she was “deeply sorry” for the loss of both Russo and his friend Davion Flanagan, 19, who was also in the car at the time of the crash. “I wish I could remember what happened,” she said through tears. Russo’s mother gave a searing statement during the hearing as well. “Mackenzie showed no mercy on Dominic nor did she on Davion, only God at this time can have mercy on her soul,” Christina Russo, who called Dominic her “best friend” in a GoFundMe blurb following his death, said.