Ohio Town Stops Movie Nights After K-9 Cops Break Up Teen Fights
CURTAIN CLOSED
Police officers in an Ohio town had to use K-9s and pepper spray to break up hundreds of kids fighting at a shopping plaza’s movie night. Now the plaza is shutting them down. Pinecrest, a shopping plaza in Orange Valley, Ohio, has canceled its movie nights after groups of teens got into brawls during its Thursday night outdoor screening of The Mighty Ducks. During the showing, between 800 to 1,000 juveniles grouped together, leading to several fights. Orange Valley police responded to the scene, FOX8 reports, using pepper balls, pepper spray, and K-9s to end the fights. Authorities ended up directing seven of the minors to their parents, with the plaza claiming no one was injured and no property was damaged. It said it will look to reevaluate its future outdoor events and will have security enforce its age policy, which prohibits those under 21 after 10 p.m. “Our focus will remain to provide a best-in-class experience to shop, dine, and enjoy Pinecrest,” the statement read.