Ohio Voters Overwhelmingly Reject ‘Issue 1’ Ballot Measure
‘NO’ WINS THE DAY
Ohio voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would have made it much more difficult to enact amendments to the state constitution, according to the USA TODAY Network Ohio and the Associated Press. The news dashes the hopes of Republicans who fought to hinder a November ballot question that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. The network called the race just after 8 p.m. local time as results stood at 63% “no” to 37% “yes,” with just over 38% of the vote counted. Tuesday’s election would have raised the threshold for any future changes to the state constitution from a simple majority to 60%. The push was funded at least in part by right-wing billionaire Richard Uihlein, who has funded an array of 2020 election-denying candidates in recent years. A number of anti-abortion groups also sunk huge sums into the effort. “The majority still rules in Ohio,” Dennis Willard, a spokesperson for the opposition campaign One Person One Vote, said Tuesday night.