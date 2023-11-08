CHEAT SHEET
Ohio Voters Pass Constitutional Amendment Guaranteeing Abortion Access
Ohio voters approved an amendment to the state constitution Tuesday enshrining abortion access, according to the Associated Press—a huge win for the pro-choice side after months of wrangling over the issue. The “yes” side had garnered 57% of the vote with 45% of all votes counted as of 9 p.m. ET, while the “no” side had just 43%. Following election day, the right to an abortion will be guaranteed under state law until the point of fetal viability—a range commonly held as between 20 and 25 weeks—after which lawmakers may enact restrictions (though exceptions remain to protect the health or life of the mother).