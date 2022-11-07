Ohio Woman Steals Car While Driver Is Being Arrested: Cops
JOYRIDE
An Ohio woman was hit with seven felony charges after police said she stole a vehicle during another driver’s traffic stop, leading officers on a high-speed, half-hour chase. Hannah Warren, 25, was arrested over the incident last weekend, which kicked off as she approached officers serving an active warrant on Kevin McDonald, the driver of a Nissan SUV in Buchtel, Ohio. She was warned to stay away from the scene twice, according to a police report obtained by WCHS, but climbed into the driver’s seat as McDonald was being led over to a patrol car. Warren then “sped off,” the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office said. Officers followed her for roughly 30 minutes before Warren eventually crashed the SUV into one of their squad cars. Warren attempted to flee on foot, but was tased and taken into custody. She told officers she was carrying drugs in her backpack, and narcotics and syringes—one of which contained methamphetamine—were subsequently discovered by police, they said in their report. Warren is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.