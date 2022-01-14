Ohio’s Supreme Court Strikes Down Gerrymandered Congressional Map
BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD
The Ohio Supreme Court shot down the Republican legislature’s gerrymandered congressional map Friday, ruling the map “unduly favors the Republican Party and disfavors the Democratic Party.” The decision, which was backed by the court’s Republican chief justice along with its Democratic judges, stated that three of the state’s counties were unconstitutionally split, according to CNN. The court ordered the state legislature must send a new map within 30 days or a state commission will take charge. “Once again, the Ohio Supreme Court did what the legislature refused to do—listened to the will of Ohio voters,” Elizabeth Walters, the chair of the state’s Democratic Party, said in a statement. “Any map that further rigs our state in favor of one party over another is unacceptable.”