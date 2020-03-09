Oil Prices Crash, Global Markets Plunge After Coronavirus Infections Skyrocket
Oil prices tanked by more than 30 percent early Monday—the worst one-day loss since the 1991 Gulf War—and financial markets shriveled around the world as the affects of the novel coronavirus epidemic raised new anxieties of a new global economic recession. The bloodbath in the oil markets came as Saudi Arabia jacked up its production significantly—despite the glut caused by low demand due to the spread of the coronavirus—pushing prices per barrel to as low as $30. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered the kingdom’s oil industry to attempt to grab market share from Russia and the U.S. after Friday’s collapse of OPEC’s supply-cut agreement with the Kremlin. MBS’ move set off a panic in already nervous global markets, fed by new fears about COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and Italy, with more than 110,000 people in 100 countries now affected. Stocks tumbled in Asia and European markets fell by as much as 6 percent. In New York, Dow Futures were off more than 1200 points at 7 a.m. ET, setting off concerns that U.S. markets will quickly suspend trading after the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. Monday.