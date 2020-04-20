CHEAT SHEET
Oil Prices Plumb New Depths at Less Than $15 a Barrel
GOING DOWN
Oil prices have plummeted to less than $15 a barrel, the lowest for two decades, as doubts grew about Donald Trump ability to end the U.S. pandemic lockdown and investors braced for a week of potentially damaging figures about the impact of the coronavirus on the world economy. The price falls came despite the fact that oil-producing nations agreed to a 10 percent output cut last week. It came as the heads of all the UN’s major agencies issued a graphic warning of the risk of coronavirus to the world’s most vulnerable countries, after disclosing that international donors had pledged only around a quarter of the $2 billion the UN requested in March for its emergency COVID-19 response.