CHEAT SHEET
DISRUPTION
Oil Prices Soar by 19 Percent After Drone Attack Cuts Saudi Arabian Resources
Crude oil prices soared by 19 percent Sunday after a drone strike on a Saudi Arabian oil facility, coupled with President Trump’s announcement that he has authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve “if needed.” Saudi Aramco lost about 5.7 million barrels per day of output, or about 5 percent of the world’s oil output, on Saturday after 10 unmanned aerial vehicles struck the world’s biggest crude-processing facility in Abqaiq and the kingdom’s second-biggest oil field in Khurais. After the attack, brent crude, the global gauge of oil prices, soared from $11.73 to $71.95 during early trading in Singapore. Bloomberg reports that the attack caused the single worst sudden disruption ever for oil markets, surpassing the loss of Kuwaiti and Iraqi petroleum supply in August 1990, when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait.