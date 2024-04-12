O.J. Owed Ron Goldman’s Family More Than $100M When He Died: Report
DEBT AFTER DEATH
O.J. Simpson still owed Ron Goldman’s family more than $100 million upon his death from cancer at 76 on Wednesday, according to a report from the Daily Mail. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman, her friend, in 1995. Two years later, however, he was found liable in a civil suit brought by the victims’ families and was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages. Simpson made good on little of the debt, which has climbed with interest to more than $100 million—a sum that Goldman’s family are still intent on getting. Their debt collection attorney, David Cook, told the Daily Mail that he and his team are “just starting” to figure out how to collect from Simpson’s estate—if they can. “We’re going to work on that. There might be something out there,” he said. “We’ve had this problem for a long, long time… It could be in a trust. It could be probate. It could be all gone.”