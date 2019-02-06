CHEAT SHEET
BURN
O.J. Simpson to Roger Stone: ‘Man Up, Stop Crying’
O.J. Simpson slammed former Trump adviser Roger Stone in an interview with TMZ Tuesday, telling the now-indicted political consultant to “man up, stop crying” about the recent FBI raid on his home. After declining to say much about President Trump, Simpson noted that he understood what it was like to be raided by the FBI. “You know, I got raided by the FBI in Miami,” he said. “Thirty-s0mething FBI agents 5 o’clock in Miami. I had more than dogs, I had kids there. They were a little traumatized.” But, he added, he had no sympathy for Stone comparing his Jan. 25 arrest, in which the FBI raided his Fort Lauderdale home and served him with a seven-count indictment, to the experiences of Osama bin Laden and notorious drug kingpin El Chapo. “To try to compare it to El Chapo, Bin Laden? Hell, Bin Laden was carried out in a bag, not walked out in handcuffs,” Simpson said. “So, you know, man up, stop crying.” Stone now faces charges including obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and making false statements. Simpson, a former football star, was acquitted in 1995 of charges that he murdered his ex-wife and her friend.