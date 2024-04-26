O.J. Simpson’s Cause of Death Is Revealed: Report
HEALTH BATTLE
O.J. Simpson’s cause of death has been revealed weeks after the 76-year-old died. TMZ reported that his longtime attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, told the outlet that he had received the former footballer and actor’s death certificate which showed he succumbed to prostate cancer. Simpson died on April 10 after spending months in hospice care, however days before his death he was released and died at home surrounded by his family and friends. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” a family statement read. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.” Simpson rose to fame playing for the Buffalo Bills in the 1990s and starring in films including The Naked Gun movies. However, he is most well-known after being tried for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. While he was acquitted of the murder charges in 1995 he was later found guilty in a wrongful death suit brought by Goldman’s family.