O.J.’s Executor Backpedals After Vowing the Goldman Family Will Get ‘Nothing’
‘PRETTY HARSH’
O.J. Simpson’s longtime lawyer turned executor has changed his mind about an earlier promise that the family of Ron Goldman—who are still owed more than $100 million from Simpson—will receive “zero, nothing” from his estate. Malcolm LaVergne told the Las Vegas Review-Journal two days after Simpson’s death that, though he was “flummoxed” that he’d been named executor, he would fight the payout, which the Goldmans secured in a 1997 wrongful death judgment. “Them specifically,” he said. “And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.” On Tuesday, however, he clarified his remarks to The Hollywood Reporter. “I can tell you in advance, Fred Goldman’s claim will be accepted,” LaVergne said, referring to Goldman’s father. “And his claim will be handled in accordance with Nevada law.” He explained that his earlier comments had been in reaction to Goldman’s attorneys, who he said began “talking shit” about Simpson within an hour of his death last week. “My advocate instinct is was, ‘Oh, you’re gonna keep shitting on him even after he’s dead?’” he said. “‘Fine, you know? You get nothing.’ And so, those were my remarks then. But I backtracked, and they were pretty harsh remarks. And now I’m going in the other direction.”