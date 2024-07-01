O.J.’s Inclusion in BET’s ‘In Memoriam’ Gets Awkward: Report
‘FORMER NFL PLAYER’
O.J. Simpson’s appearance in the “In Memoriam” segment of the 2024 BET Awards caught some attendees by surprise Sunday night, according to a report. Guests at the ceremony in Los Angeles were applauding as images of late stars—Willie Mays, Carl Weathers, Dexter Scott King—were displayed during the montage, but a “noticeable silence fell over the crowd” when Simpson popped up, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet reported that a “smattering” of applause was heard after the awkward moment of silence, while one attendee reported “titters” around the audience. Simpson died at the age of 76 in April after battling cancer. He will forever be remembered for being accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman—the allegations which led to the 1995 “Trial of the Century,” where O.J. was found not guilty. He was later found liable for the killings in a civil case and was separately incarcerated following a criminal conviction in an armed robbery and kidnapping case.