OK Patriots, It’s Now or Never To Speak Up About Trump

Everybody knows, or thinks they know, that James Mattis and John Kelly were sources for Jeff Goldberg’s huge story about the commander in chief calling troops who died in war “losers” and “suckers.” Or even if they weren’t sources, the retired generals surely agree with the gist of the article, hold Donald Trump in utter contempt, and see how dangerous he is to this country as long as he’s the president.

We all know it. So why won’t they say it?

We have less than two months until Election Day. It’s crunch time. If Trump gets another four years, this country is doomed. All the prominent men and women in this country who call themselves patriots? It’s time to speak up. Now.