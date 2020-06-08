William Barr, Fascist, Sends Troops To Crush the Secularists

So who were those mysterious cops in Lafayette Square last week, men in riot gear wearing no insignias, no badges, no form of identification, refusing to answer questions from reporters and the public about what unit they were with?

“We don’t have secret police in the United States of America,” Steve Schmidt said on a righteous tear about this on Rachel Maddow’s show. “An essential part of this story is understanding, ‘Who are these men?’ We don’t have secret police. These men need badges, they need identification. The American people have a right to know who’s funding them, their chain of command, and who they report to. This idea that the attorney general of the United States has suddenly become an interior minister in a thugocracy with a private militia of some type that reports to him is antithetical to every precept of American democracy.”

Donald Trump may have the instincts of a fascist, but it’s Bill Barr who’s executing that vision. This guy is a fascist, and a smart one. He’s read books. He probably has a bust of Franco somewhere in the house. I choose Franco because Barr’s brand of fascism reeks of Falangism, the fascist movement in Spain that was with Franco during the civil war and believed in the unity of church (Catholic) and state.