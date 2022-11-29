Oklahoma Assistant D.A. Arrested for Possessing Child Porn
‘DISGUSTING’
An Oklahoman assistant district attorney was arrested on Tuesday after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to search his home, where evidence of child pornography was allegedly uncovered. Kevin Etherington, an eight-year first assistant D.A. to Logan and Payne Counties, was booked on one count of aggravated possession of child pornography and one count for violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. “I cannot express how dismayed and disappointed I am about this development,” District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas said, according to The Oklahoman. “I personally find the manufacture, distribution and possession of child pornography to be both disgusting and incredibly damaging to individual victims and society,” she added, announcing the 53-year-old’s firing from her office.