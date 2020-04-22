Oklahoma Gov. Announces Plan for Businesses to Reopen on Friday

Read it at KJRH
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday announced a plan to reopen the state’s economy on Friday with social distancing guidelines in place, which he said is in agreement with White House guidance. Stitt’s phased plan will allow hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, and pet grooming services to reopen on Friday and restaurants, churches, gyms, and movie theaters to open on May 1. The governor urged those at high risk of serious complications of the virus, such as the elderly, to continue to hunker down. The first phase of the plan excludes bars, which are required to stay closed until the second phase, which he said will roll out only if hospitals are not overwhelmed.