‘Cannibal’ Surgeon Who Castrated Man in Woods Gets Prison Time
OLD BALLS AND CHAIN
Bob Lee Allen, a 54-year-old Oklahoma man accused of illegally castrating a man at a cabin in the woods, pleaded no contest this week to felony charges of practicing medicine without a license and attempted distribution of a psychedelic mushroom. He will serve two years in jail and 10 years in prison. Allen made a botched attempt to castrate a man who flew to Oklahoma after making contact with Allen through an online add for low-cost sex-reassignment surgery.
After his arrest, the Le Flore County sheriff said Allen had told the victim he had 15 years of castration and genital surgery experience; he also said he would be videotaping the surgery “for personal use.” According to an affidavit, Allen told the victim after the surgery that he would “consume the parts, and laughed that he was a cannibal.” Allen allegedly showed the victim photos of a freezer of body parts, which authorities later found. He and his surgical assistant were arrested when the victim was rushed to a hospital after he started to hemorrhage from surgical complications.