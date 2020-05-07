McDonald’s Staff Shot by Diners Infuriated by Coronavirus Restrictions, Say Cops
Look, everyone is missing the freedom to go out and sit down with some McNuggets during the coronavirus lockdown—but come on. Three workers at an Oklahoma City McDonald's were injured Wednesday after diners became incensed by the restaurant chain’s national social-distancing rules and opened fire on the staff, local police said. NBC News reports Lt. Michelle Henderson of the Oklahoma City Police Department said the suspects became angry because the dining area was closed to stop people from sitting near each other. “They were asked to leave, and they refused and produced a gun,” Henderson said, adding that the dining area “was closed because of the virus.” The cop said two of three were injured by gunfire and the third was hurt in an ensuing fight—their injuries aren’t life-threatening. Two customers, a man and a woman, are reportedly in custody.