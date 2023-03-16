Oklahoma Cops Release Bodycam Video of Officer Trying to Wriggle Out of DUI
PULLING RANK
The Oklahoma City Police Department on Thursday released arrest footage of the night that Capt. James French, a 32-year veteran of that same department, was booked on a complaint of driving under the influence. In the video, French can be heard identifying himself to the arresting officer as a police captain with the investigations bureau of the department, hurriedly explaining that he had three or four beers at a poker game that evening. French also repeatedly asks for the officer to switch his body camera off “so we can talk.” The officer refuses, telling him, “I’m not turning my camera off. You got to be kidding me.” After struggling to pass field sobriety tests, French again presses him to turn it off, invoking his rank again. “I don’t show favoritism to anyone, regardless,” the officer can be heard saying. “I don’t care if you're a gang banger or the President of the United States… If I were to treat you differently than I was to treat like, some southside loco or some pedo how’s that look on me?”