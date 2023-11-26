Oklahoma City Thunder Coach: Josh Giddey Will Play During NBA Probe

Read it at The Oklahoman
Josh Giddey will continue to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder while the NBA investigates viral social media allegations that he had a relationship with an underage girl. “With the information that we have at this point, that’s the decision that we’ve made. It’s really not even a decision, to be honest with you,” coach Mark Daigneault told reporters, according to The Oklahoman. Giddey, 21, has not addressed the accusation. “Just for right now, I don't have anything to say,” he said on Friday night.