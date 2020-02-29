Oklahoma College Recruiter Fired for Lining Up H.S. Students by Skin Color and Hair Texture

Read it at KFOR TV
A college recruiter was fired after making high school students at an Oklahoma City school line up based on the color of their skin and the nappiness of their hair, according to local press reports. The recruiter for Oklahoma Christian University shocked the students at Harding Charter Preparatory High School by telling the students that they would be playing a game. One of the students told reporters that he then said, “Okay, everyone now line up from darkest to lightest skin complexion.” He then told them, “Nappiest hair in the back and straighter hair in the front.” Several teachers then walked out and complained to the administration. The university issued a statement apologizing for the recruiter’s “inappropriate activity.”