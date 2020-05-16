Oklahoma Cop Called for Mayor to be Hanged for Implementing Lockdown Order

Read it at The Oklahoman
A police officer in Lexington, Oklahoma admitted that he wrote on Facebook that the mayor of nearby Norman, Breea Clark, should be hanged for issuing a stay-at-home order to combat the coronavirus, the The Oklahoman reports. Eddie Zaicek wrote: “Mayor (expletive), needs to be pulled out of office and tried on the court house lawn...the problem with politicians, they don’t get hung in public anymore….#bringbackpublichangings!” Zaicek, a member of a “Re-Open Norman” Facebook group, at first said his account had been hacked but later admitted to writing the comment. The mayor reported the threat, but the Norman Police Department said it found no direct threat to public safety. The Cleveland County District Attorney declined to file charges.