    Cops Fatally Shoot Oklahoma Amber Alert Suspect After He Allegedly Killed Two People

    END OF A VIOLENT CHASE

    Patricia Kelly Yeo

    Breaking News/Cheat Sheet Intern

    Reuters

    Oklahoma City police fatally shot 37-year-old Amber Alert suspect Brandon Milburn Thursday morning after he allegedly killed two people, including the mother of the child, then went on the run for a day-and-a-half. Police began searching for Milburn after a 911 call about a shooting, later finding the body of 23-year-old Shatica Hixon, who was nine weeks pregnant. At the scene, they also learned a 14-month-old girl, who is Milburn’s daughter, had been taken. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for Milburn and his vehicle, saying he was potentially armed.

    On Wednesday, he stole a company’s pickup truck then fatally shot an employee who approached him before abandoning the truck, police said. He then stole a second car, robbing its driver at gunpoint before abandoning it as well. When police finally found Milburn late Wednesday, he started firing, prompting police to shot him dead, authorities said.

