Oklahoma Cops Say Cheetos Residue Cracked Burglary Case

Things might have turned out differently if she had gone for a bag of potato chips instead. But Sharon Carr is facing a burglary rap after Tulsa, Oklahoma, police linked her to the scene of a break-in through Cheeto residue. Cops say the suspect pried off a window screen and climbed into a home but left without taking anything. Responding officers found a bag of Cheetos on the floor near the window—and when they caught up to Carr, they found residue from the snack in her teeth. “A good reminder that Cheeto dust can be pretty hard to get rid of,” police wrote in a Facebook post.