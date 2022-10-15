Okla. Cops Searching for Missing Men Find 4 Bodies in River

CHEAT SHEET
Oklahoma police searching for four friends who left home on bikes Sunday night and vanished have recovered four male bodies from a river. The remains have not been officially identified but the families of Mark and Bill Chastain, Alex Stephens, and Mike Sparks have been notified. “We’re not giving up,” Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said after the discovery. “If these are your loved ones all we are doing is switching focus and we are gonna work just as hard to find out what happened to them as we did trying to find them.” Family friend Bennie Hario told KOTV that he’s bracing for the worst news. “I just feel sorry for them. That’s all. They’re gonna be missed,” he said.