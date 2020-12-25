Oklahoma Couple Slain, and Teen Daughter and Two Friends Arrested

Read it at Facebook
An Oklahoma couple has been murdered—and their 17-year-old daughter, her boyfriend, and another teenager are in custody. The Choctaw County Sheriff says the double homicide was discovered on Wednesday when deputies responded to a report of a rollover accident. The vehicle was empty and when they walked up the road to the owner’s home, they found him dead inside. His wife was later discovered buried in a shallow grave in the yard, police said. “Lord help this country we live in,” Sheriff Terry Park wrote on Facebook of the crime and the arrest of three young people. The cause of death and the motive have not been released.