    Oklahoma Court Upholds Sentence for Cop Convicted of Rape

    Marianne Dodson

    Sue Ogrocki/Pool/Reuters

    The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals unanimously voted to uphold the conviction of Daniel Holtzclaw, a former cop who was handed a 263-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape and sexual-assault charges. The court rejected claims that Holtzclaw’s trial had a lack of evidence, excessive sentence, and prosecutorial misconduct. Holtzclaw allegedly targeted black women and girls as a police officer, and he was convicted on charges involving seven women and one girl. “He used his position of authority to intimidate and prey on vulnerable victims,” Judge David B. Lewis wrote in an opinion. “His arguments attacking the convictions are ... unavailing.”

    Read it at Associated Press