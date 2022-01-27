Death Row Inmate in Oklahoma Executed by Lethal Injection
‘I GOT THIS’
Oklahoma authorities on Thursday gave a lethal injection to a death row inmate convicted of killing two Del City hotel workers during a robbery in 2001, officials said. Donald Grant, 46, was executed “with zero complications,” state Attorney General John O’Connor said in a statement. In the death chamber, Grant spoke for a rambling two minutes before prison staff cut off his microphone. “I got this. This ain’t nothing,” he said. “I’m solid, son.” Later, he added, “I’m going to go to the universe, and then I’ll be back. God is here. The true god.” According to The Oklahoman, Grant admitted to killing LaQuinta Inn manager Brenda McElyea and front desk clerk Suzette Smith so there would be no witnesses to his 2001 robbery, which he said he committed to bail his girlfriend out of jail. Grant and another death row inmate, Gilbert Postelle, had previously asked a federal judge to allow them to be executed by firing squad instead of lethal injection, arguing it would be faster and less painful. The judge denied their request. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stay both men’s executions. Postelle is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 17.