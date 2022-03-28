GOP Hopeful Films Himself Shooting Voting ‘Machine’ Owned by ‘Godless Commies’
U OK?
In a video posted to social media Monday, largely unknown local Republican Oklahoma state Senate hopeful Jarrin Jackson opened fire on a home printer while pretending it was a Dominion Voting Machine. “Who owns this?” the candidate asked himself before opening the printer’s lid, which read: “Property of: Godless Commies.” Jackson ransacked the printer, on which he had drawn a series of bogus phrases with a black marker. “Burn the Bible,” one of the printer pages read. After getting off the “horn” with the “Constitution,” he then declared that the inanimate machine was a “major threat” before opening fire on it with an assault rifle. “We’re going to dispense with some justice,” he concluded, “don’t tell anyone.” A Dominion spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast's request for comment.