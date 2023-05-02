CHEAT SHEET
    Oklahoma Guv Delighted With Gender-Affirming Care Ban for Kids

    ‘I AM THRILLED’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt gestures onstage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., August 5, 2022.

    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    Oklahoma’s Republican Governor Kevin Stitt said he was “thrilled” to officially sign a bill into law Monday that bans gender-affirming medical care for minors in his state. The new rules make it a felony for health-care workers to give people under the age of 18 gender transition medical treatments including surgery, puberty-blocking drugs, and hormones. “Last year, I called for a statewide ban on all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors so I am thrilled to sign this into law today and protect our kids,” Stitt said in a statement. “We cannot turn a blind eye to what’s happening across our nation, and as governor I am proud to stand up for what’s right and ban life-altering transition surgeries on children in the state of Oklahoma.” The ban joins those enacted in at least 15 other states around the U.S.

