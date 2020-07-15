Oklahoma Governor Who Attended Trump Rally Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Read it at Tulsa World
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has tested positive for coronavirus, he said Wednesday. The diagnosis comes as Oklahoma is, like several states, experiencing a major surge in coronavirus cases. Stitt previously declined to mandate face coverings in his state, despite evidence that masks help to limit the spread of the virus. “We believe in freedoms. I will not mandate masks in the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said on June 30. Tulsa also played host to President Trump’s first campaign rally since the beginning of the pandemic. Stitt was in attendance, and few in the crowd wore masks. Stitt has in the past expressed skepticism about vaccines and opposition to legislation requiring children be vaccinated before attending school.