Oklahoma Lawmakers Approve Bill for Near-Total Abortion Ban
ALARMING
Oklahoma lawmakers have approved a bill outlawing almost all abortions. The legislation, like a similar measure in place in Texas, relies on private citizens to enforce the ban by suing abortion providers or individuals who performs the procedure or anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion. The ban applies to nearly all abortions beginning at fertilization, with exceptions only for cases where it is necessary due to a “medical emergency,” or if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, whose signature will bring the legislation into immediate effect, has already said he will sign all anti-abortion bans that come his way. The state is one of several that are poised to immediately ban all abortions if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, a move seen as likely after the leak of a controversial draft opinion this month, but the new bill would go above and beyond by also targeting those outside the state if they were found to have assisted a woman in having an abortion.