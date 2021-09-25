CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Bystander Beats Up Oklahoma Minister Caught Inappropriately Touching Child

    SICKENING

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Oklahoma City Police Department

    An Oklahoma minister was body-slammed by a neighbor who alleged the minister was inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop, The Oklahoman reports. According to Oklahoma City Police, a witness said a child told him about a jogger who would come by the bus stop every morning and inappropriately touch kids. The witness then parked his car by the bus stop to see if the allegation was true. He allegedly saw Michael Eric Coghill, a discipleship minister at Lakehoma Church of Christ, jog by twice, stopping the second time to touch the kids. The witness said he filmed the counter and confronted Coghill before Coghill ran, forcing the witness to tackle him, fight him, and subdue him until police arrived.

    Coghill was arrested for lewd/indecent acts to a child and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. The Lakehoma church said it had fired Coghill.

    Read it at The Oklahoman