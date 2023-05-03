Oklahoma Rapist ‘Lied’ to Wife About Criminal History, Mother-in-Law Claims
The Oklahoma convicted rapist found dead alongside six others on Monday had lied about his criminal history to his wife, according to his mother-in-law. Jesse McFadden, 39, had been married to 35-year-old Holly Guess. Janette Mayo, Guess’ mother, says her daughter and three grandchildren were among the people found dead in rural Oklahoma on Monday. Mayo described McFadden as controlling and said his previous offending wasn’t known to the family until a few months ago. “He lied to my daughter, and he convinced her it was all just a huge mistake,” Mayo told the Associated Press. “He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key. He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up.” McFadden failed to show up in court Monday where he was due for a hearing on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.