Oklahoma Pol Turns Bigfoot & Vaccine Myths Into Legislation

Oklahoma State Rep. Justin “J.J.” Humphrey sounds like just another Trumpist when he says that the pandemic is a Chinese attack on America and that there was massive voter fraud in the presidential election and that antifa was likely behind the storming of the U.S. Capitol and that big tech has an algorithm that addicts us to our phones.

But the second-term Republican legislator really went fringe this month by putting two absolutely nutty bills before the legislature in as many days in the midst of a pandemic.

On Jan. 19, Humphrey introduced Bill 1643, which would require the makers of COVID-19 vaccines to notify health-care providers, and through them the patients, if the shot “contains human parts, animal parts, metals in any quantity, tracking devices, or any DNA-altering properties.”