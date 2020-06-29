Oklahoma Police Arrest Suspect Accused of Shooting Two Cops
A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of two Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officers. David Anthony Ware allegedly shot the officers in the head and the torso during a traffic stop at around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Police said Ware shot one of the officers three times after the officer was already on the ground. Ware was brought into custody after a manhunt, and investigators are still searching for the driver of a red Jeep who is allegedly connected to the shooting. The officers who were shot were hospitalized and are in unstable condition. Ware was initially stopped for having an expired paper tag, officers said. According to police, when officers informed him that they would have to tow his car, he refused to exit and claimed the officers were “violating his rights.”