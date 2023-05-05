Oklahoma Rapist-Turned-Mass Killer Was Obsessed With Sex in Prison: Ex-Cellmate
CREEP
The former cellmate of Jesse McFadden—a convicted rapist who killed his wife and three step-kids, as well as two teenage girls, before killing himself on Monday—says he exhibited a disturbing obsession with sex during his time in prison. James Fleming, who shared a cell with McFadden in 2015, told The Independent he discussed sex constantly. “I mean, it wasn’t once a week, it was all the time, all the time,” Fleming said. “And I talked to somebody yesterday and I told him, ‘If I wasn’t mentally and physically strong as I was, I believe that he would have tried to molest me in there.’” Fleming also said McFadden tried to justify the rape he was doing time for. “When you find out that about somebody, it just changes the way you think about them because it’s so horrific,” Fleming said. McFadden was due in court on Monday for a hearing on charges that he sexted with a teen girl and possessed child porn while in prison; he sent ominous texts to the girl the night before the massacre, appearing to blame her refusal to drop the charges.