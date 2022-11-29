Oklahoma Singer Dies in Sleep Hours After Wedding
HEARTBREAKING
Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep Sunday, just hours after celebrating his marriage to his wife Brenda. The 37-year-old’s sudden death shook the state’s music scene with tributes pouring out to honor the fallen country singer. His wife took to Facebook early Monday to post a video from their wedding with the caption, “I don’t understand.” “He was just a straight-up good dude and not only worked on his own music but tried to help pave the way for some other artists that hadn't really recorded yet,” Mike McClure, member of The Great Divide, told The Oklahoman. Flint had recorded four albums before his death, his most recent release in 2021. “He was a great lyricist, he had a distinctive voice,” Mike Hosty, an artist who played at the wedding, said. “And I think he’d just want his music to be heard and his legacy to be remembered that way. And I think it will be.” Flint’s cause of death hasn’t yet been reported.